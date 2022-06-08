Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland - Watch All The Goals Including Leandro Trossard Stunner

Belgium bounced back from their 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Holland by beating Poland 6-1 to get off the mark in UEFA Nations League Group A4.

Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne scored for the Red Devils after Robert Lewandowski had given Poland the lead against the run of play.

Leandro Trossard then came off the bench to net twice in a 25-minute cameo - including one stunning strike - before Leander Dendoncker made it five.

Lois Openda completed the rout in stoppage time by scoring on his senior international debut.

Highlights: Belgium 6-1 Poland

Poland only registered one shot in the first 92 minutes, but it resulted in the game's opening goal.

Sebastian Szymanski flicked a pass through to Lewandowski, who produced a smart two-touch finish with his weaker left foot.

Witsel drew Belgium level just before half time with a ferocious strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Eden Hazard then set up De Bruyne as Belgium hit the front in the 59th minute.

More to follow.