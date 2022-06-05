Skip to main content

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Holland - Watch Memphis Depay Shine In Nations League Rout

One of the standout results from the opening round of fixtures in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League was Holland's 4-1 win over Belgium on Friday.

Belgium - second in FIFA's world rankings, behind only Brazil - named a strong lineup, including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

But Lukaku limped off in the 27th minute in Brussels, before Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn fired Holland into a first-half lead.

Memphis Depay then scored twice after half time, either side of a Denzel Dumfries strike, to put Holland 4-0 in front.

Timothy Castagne later had a goal disallowed for Belgium, who eventually scored in stoppage time through substitute Michy Batshuayi.

Two of Holland's four goals were assisted by Daley Blind, who played the full 90 minutes as a left wing-back.

Holland's win saw them end matchweek one at the top of Group A4, after Poland had beaten Wales a day earlier.

Memphis Depay pictured celebrating after scoring during Holland's 4-1 win over Belgium in Brussels in June 2022

Memphis Depay pictured celebrating after scoring during Holland's 4-1 win over Belgium

Memphis Depay pictured celebrating after scoring during Holland's 4-1 win over Belgium in Brussels in June 2022
