Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Holland - Watch Memphis Depay Shine In Nations League Rout

One of the standout results from the opening round of fixtures in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League was Holland's 4-1 win over Belgium on Friday.

Belgium - second in FIFA's world rankings, behind only Brazil - named a strong lineup, including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard.

But Lukaku limped off in the 27th minute in Brussels, before Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn fired Holland into a first-half lead.

Memphis Depay then scored twice after half time, either side of a Denzel Dumfries strike, to put Holland 4-0 in front.

Timothy Castagne later had a goal disallowed for Belgium, who eventually scored in stoppage time through substitute Michy Batshuayi.

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Holland

Two of Holland's four goals were assisted by Daley Blind, who played the full 90 minutes as a left wing-back.

Holland's win saw them end matchweek one at the top of Group A4, after Poland had beaten Wales a day earlier.