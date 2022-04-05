Benfica 1-3 Liverpool Highlights And Stats From Eventful Match For Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate was at the center of most of the key action as Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Tuesday's first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon.

The £36m defender, making his 20th appearance for Liverpool, scored his team's opening goal and played a role in their second, before making an error to give Benfica a glimmer of hope going into the second leg on April 13.

Liverpool were the much better side, as illustrated by the match stats below, and they took a deserved lead on 17 minutes.

An Andy Robertson corner was met emphatically by the head of Konate, who powered in his first goal for the Reds.

Liverpool doubled their lead before half-time and Konate was involved in the build-up.

Konate played a forward pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who clipped a delicious 30-yard through pass into the path of Luis Diaz. Diaz headed the ball square to Sadio Mane and the Senegal star tapped home his 15th goal of the season.

Benfica pulled a goal back early in the second half and Konate was at fault.

Konate got himself into a good position to intercept Rafa Silva's low cross, but the Liverpool defender performed an air-kick as he attempted to clear.

That error allowed the ball to run to Darwin Nunez, who made no mistake from close range.

But Liverpool scored again late on to reestablish their two-goal lead after Diaz collected a Naby Keita through pass before dribbling around the keeper.

As Diaz celebrated his goal, a fan sat in the front row threw a large stick towards him.

But unlike Diaz, the fan missed his target.

Ibrahima Konate pictured heading the ball to score his first ever Liverpool goal in a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

Match Stats

Benfica Liverpool 7 Fouls 13 1 Yellow cards 1 0 Red cards 0 4 Offsides 1 2 Corners 5 33% Possession 67% 9 Shots 16 3 Shots on target 7

Ibrahima Konate Stats

Touches 103 Aerials won 4 Tackles 2 Interceptions 1 Fouls 3 Passes 94 Pass completion 90.4 Goals 1

Match Highlights

More to follow.