Benfica Fan Throws Large Stick At Luis Diaz As Liverpool Forward Celebrates UCL Goal

A Benfica fan threw a large stick at Luis Diaz after the Liverpool star scored in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Former Porto forward Diaz sealed a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the 87th minute when he dribbled around keeper Odisseas Vlachodimos before sliding the ball into his net.

Diaz scored after keeping his cool under pressure, but a man sat in the front row at the Estadio da Luz was far less chilled out.

Luckily, the fan's stick flew over the head of Diaz, who was looking the other way.

Diaz then continued his celebration with teammates Naby Keita, Andy Robertson and Roberto Firmino, who calmly raise his hand to politely gesture at the angry fan.

Liverpool were significantly better than Benfica on the night and had earlier led 2-0 thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane, before Darwin Nunez pulled on back for the hosts.

The second leg will take place at Anfield on Wednesday April 13.

