Christian Eriksen Shares Hilarious Moment With Brandon Williams In Norwich Vs Brentford

Matches between relegation rivals are usually no laughing matter but Norwich City vs Brentford served up a hilarious moment on Saturday.

Christian Eriksen cynically pulled back Brandon Williams to stop a counter-attack and the Norwich left-back appeared ready to fight with the player who had halted him... until he realized who it was.

Upon noticing it was Eriksen who had brought him down, Williams' anger turned to love and he proceeded to hug the Brentford midfielder.

But there was no cuddle from the referee, as Anthony Taylor gave Eriksen a deserved yellow card.

It was a big day for Eriksen, who was starting a senior-level soccer match for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last summer.

Eriksen played the full 90 minutes - something he had not done at club level since February 2021.

It was also the first time he had started a Premier League match in 773 days.

Coincidently, his previous Premier League start had also come against Norwich, in the colors of former club Tottenham.

Brentford won 3-1, with Eriksen playing a significant role in their first goal. It was from his corner that Kristoffer Ajer flicked the ball to Ivan Toney, who ended the match as Brentford's hat-trick hero.

Victory took Brentford five points clear of the relegation zone, while Norwich stayed bottom of the table.

It will take a minor miracle for Norwich to be playing Premier League soccer next season.

But Williams is likely to still be a Premier League player in 2022/23 because he is only on loan at Norwich from Manchester United.