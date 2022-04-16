Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Seal 60th Career Hat-Trick By Ending 18-Month Free-Kick Drought

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the 60th hat-trick of his record-breaking career on Saturday to fire Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Norwich.

His first two goals were simple finishes. Anthony Elanga tackled Norwich center-back Ben Gibson before squaring to Ronaldo for 1-0.

Ronaldo then doubled his tally with a header from a corner, which took him to 20 United goals this season.

Then things got a bit more complicated.

Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki set each other up for goals either side of half-time as Norwich stunned Old Trafford to level the game at 2-2.

United needed a moment of magic and Ronaldo duly provided it.

Norwich's four-man defensive wall was no match for the strike Ronaldo produced from his 76th-minute free-kick which powered past Tim Krul, despite the keeper getting his hands to the ball.

It was Ronaldo's first goal direct from a free-kick in over 18 months but the 58th of his career.

United's victory saw them retain a glimmer of hope in the battle for a top-four finish, after rivals Tottenham and Arsenal both lost on Saturday.