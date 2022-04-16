Hundreds Of Manchester United Fans Miss Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Due To Protest

Hundreds of Manchester United fans missed Cristiano Ronaldo's 19th club goal of the season during Saturday's Premier League game against Norwich.

It arrived in the seventh minute the game, which took place after thousands of United supporters had demonstrated against the club's owners during a march to Old Trafford.

Supporters group 'The 1958' had called on fans to "boycott the game for 17 minutes" - a minute for each year the Glazer family has owned the club.

The majority of the protesters did not observe this boycott but the few hundred who did were not at their seats in time to see Ronaldo make it 1-0.

Ben Gibson was dispossessed by Anthony Elanga inside the penalty area before the Sweden international squared to ball to give Ronaldo a tap-in.

Elanga and Ronaldo celebrated the goal in unison by performing a synchronized jump and "siuuuu".

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates with Anthony Elanga after scoring for Manchester United against Norwich IMAGO/Colorsport

Old Trafford was full by the time Ronaldo scored again.

He bagged the 20th goal of his second spell at United to give his side a 2-0 lead on 32 minutes.

This goal came from an Alex Telles corner, which Ronaldo nodded home from the edge of the six yard box.