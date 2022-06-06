Highlights: Croatia 1-1 France - Watch Nations League Goals Plus Antoine Griezmann's Big Miss

France and Croatia picked up their first points in UEFA Nations League Group A1 on Monday as they played out a 1-1 draw in Split.

The fixture was a repeat of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final but the personnel involved were very different.

France made significant changes following last week's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Denmark.

Adrien Rabiot was one of the players brought into the France starting XI and he rewarded his manager's trust by scoring his second international goal.

The Juventus midfielder played a one-two with Wissam Ben Yedder before slotting past Dominik Livakovic in the 52nd minute.

But Croatia hit back seven minutes from full time when Andrej Kramaric converted a penalty kick after being fouled by Jonathan Clauss.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann had a major chance to win the game for France late on, but the Barcelona forward missed the target when presented with an empty goal.

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 France