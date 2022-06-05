Highlights: France 1-2 Denmark - Watch Andreas Cornelius Outshine Karim Benzema In Paris

Karim Benzema scored his 50th goal of the season by netting for France against Denmark on Friday night.

The 34-year-old, fresh from his 44 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid, scored his sixth goal since October for his country.

But it was not enough.

Andreas Cornelius entered the action in Paris as a substitute on the hour and proceeded to turn the game on its head.

Denmark won 2-1 to shock the reigning UEFA Nations League champions and get off to the perfect start in League A1.

Highlights: France 1-2 Denmark

Although Benzema was outshone by Cornelius in terms of quantity of goals, the France forward arguably scored the best of the game.

It came in the 51st minute. Benzema played a one-two with Christopher Nkunku, whose return pass came via his heel.

Benzmena then twice rolled the ball from his right foot to his left - tricking Victor Nelsson, Thomas Delaney and Joachim Andersen in the process - before shooting past Kasper Schmeichel.

Cornelius's goals were pretty tidy too though.

His first was the product of a cool volleyed finish after a chipped pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The winner then came two minutes from full time. Cornelius raced onto a long ball before holding off a challenge from William Saliba and then smashing a left-footed shot into the roof of the net.