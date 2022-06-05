Skip to main content

Highlights: France 1-2 Denmark - Watch Andreas Cornelius Outshine Karim Benzema In Paris

Karim Benzema scored his 50th goal of the season by netting for France against Denmark on Friday night.

The 34-year-old, fresh from his 44 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid, scored his sixth goal since October for his country.

But it was not enough.

Andreas Cornelius entered the action in Paris as a substitute on the hour and proceeded to turn the game on its head.

Denmark won 2-1 to shock the reigning UEFA Nations League champions and get off to the perfect start in League A1.

Highlights: France 1-2 Denmark

Although Benzema was outshone by Cornelius in terms of quantity of goals, the France forward arguably scored the best of the game.

It came in the 51st minute. Benzema played a one-two with Christopher Nkunku, whose return pass came via his heel.

Benzmena then twice rolled the ball from his right foot to his left - tricking Victor Nelsson, Thomas Delaney and Joachim Andersen in the process - before shooting past Kasper Schmeichel.

Cornelius's goals were pretty tidy too though.

His first was the product of a cool volleyed finish after a chipped pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The winner then came two minutes from full time. Cornelius raced onto a long ball before holding off a challenge from William Saliba and then smashing a left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

Andreas Cornelius celebrates after scoring twice to help Denmark beat France in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022

Andreas Cornelius celebrates after scoring twice to help Denmark beat France

Andreas Cornelius celebrates after scoring twice to help Denmark beat France in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: France 1-2 Denmark - Watch Andreas Cornelius Outshine Karim Benzema In Paris

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Ralf Rangnick pictured during his first game at Austria manager - a 3-0 win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Croatia 0-3 Austria - Watch Ralf Rangnick Make Dream Start In Nations League

By Robert Summerscales45 minutes ago
Memphis Depay pictured celebrating after scoring during Holland's 4-1 win over Belgium in Brussels in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Belgium 1-4 Holland - Watch Memphis Depay Shine In Nations League Rout

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Pierluigi Gollini pictured playing his final game for Tottenham Hotspur - in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in January 2022
Transfer Talk

Thirteen Players Leave Tottenham As Pierluigi Gollini Returns To Atalanta

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022
Neymar and Son-Heung-min pictured during Brazil's 5-1 win over South Korea in June 2022
News

Neymar Calls Son Heung-Min One Of The "Greats In Football History" After They Swap Shirts

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022
Ricardo Horta (right) celebrates with Portugal teammate Joao Cancelo after scoring his first international goal against Spain
Watch

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal - Watch The Goals And Key Moments From Nations League Opener

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022
Czech Republic forward Jakub Jankto pictured firing a cross into the back of Djibril Sow, which resulted in the Switzerland midfielder scoring a bizarre own goal from more than 25 yards
Watch

Watch Djibril Sow Score Own Goal From Over 25 Yards As Czech Republic Beat Switzerland

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022
Erling Haaland pictured scoring for Norway against Serbia in their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League opening game
Watch

Erling Haaland Scores First Goal Since Leaving Dortmund As Norway Beat Serbia

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022
Brazil's no.10 Neymar pictured celebrating after scoring in a 5-1 win over South Korea in June 2022
News

Neymar Five Goals From Breaking Pele's Brazil Record After Brace In 5-1 Win Over South Korea

By Robert SummerscalesJun 2, 2022