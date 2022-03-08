Skip to main content

Everton's Dele Alli Says Emotional Goodbye To Tottenham Fans After Hugo Lloris Nudge

Harry Kane was Tottenham's two-goal hero in Monday's 5-0 win over Everton but he was NOT the most popular player on the pitch at full time.

The player Spurs fans shouted for the loudest was Everton midfielder Dele Alli.

Dele was given a warm welcome when his name was cheered before the game and an even noisier reception when he entered the action as a 69th-minute substitute.

Spurs were already 5-0 up by the time Dele came on.

This was Dele's first appearance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since he left to sign for Everton in January.

Because he left on transfer deadline day, he did not have the opportunity to physically say goodbye to Tottenham fans in person.

Hugo Lloris embraces Dele Alli after Tottenham's 5-0 win over Everton in March 2022

Dele was clapping the home fans while walking off the pitch after the match, when Spurs captain Hugo Lloris greeted him and urged him to get closer to those supporters.

Lloris walked with Dele towards Tottenham's giant single-tier south stand, before leaving his former teammate to soak up the moment alone.

Dele was a highly popular player at Spurs since joining from MK Dons for £5m in 2015.

His modest price-tag fueled a song that Spurs fans created for him.

It went as follows: "We've got Alli, Dele Alli. I just don't think you understand. He only cost five-mil, he's better than Ozil. We've got Dele Alli."

Despite the fact it is Everton who have now got Dele, Spurs fans refused to alter the verse as they belted it out one last time to bid farewell to one of their favorite players.

Dele made 181 Premier League appearances for Spurs, scoring 51 goals and assisting a further 34.

But his most famous assist came in the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

He was the player who flicked the ball to Lucas Moura to score deep into added time, dramatically sealing victory over Ajax after Spurs had been 3-0 down in the tie.

