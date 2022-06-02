Watch Djibril Sow Score Own Goal From Over 25 Yards As Czech Republic Beat Switzerland

Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow scored a remarkable own goal from more than 25 yards in his side's 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic on Thursday.

With the UEFA Nations League tied at 1-1 in the 58th minute, Jakub Jankto attempted to swing in a deep cross which took a heavy deflection off Sow.

That deflection sent the cross towards the six-yard box, where it bounced before beating goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who had been distracted by Jan Kuchta's movement towards the ball.

Czech Republic forward Jan Kuchta pictured firing a cross into the back of Djibril Sow, which resulted in the Switzerland midfielder scoring a bizarre own goal from more than 25 yards Twitter/@FOXSoccer

That own goal proved to be the winner for the Czech Republic, who had earlier taken the lead through Kuchta, before Noah Okafor leveled on the stroke of half time.

The Czech Republic ended the night top of Nations League Group A2 after Spain and Portugal drew 1-1 in their opening fixture.