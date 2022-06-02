Skip to main content

Watch Djibril Sow Score Own Goal From Over 25 Yards As Czech Republic Beat Switzerland

Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow scored a remarkable own goal from more than 25 yards in his side's 2-1 defeat by the Czech Republic on Thursday.

With the UEFA Nations League tied at 1-1 in the 58th minute, Jakub Jankto attempted to swing in a deep cross which took a heavy deflection off Sow.

That deflection sent the cross towards the six-yard box, where it bounced before beating goalkeeper Yann Sommer, who had been distracted by Jan Kuchta's movement towards the ball.

Czech Republic forward Jan Kuchta pictured firing a cross into the back of Djibril Sow, which resulted in the Switzerland midfielder scoring a bizarre own goal from more than 25 yards

Czech Republic forward Jan Kuchta pictured firing a cross into the back of Djibril Sow, which resulted in the Switzerland midfielder scoring a bizarre own goal from more than 25 yards

That own goal proved to be the winner for the Czech Republic, who had earlier taken the lead through Kuchta, before Noah Okafor leveled on the stroke of half time.

The Czech Republic ended the night top of Nations League Group A2 after Spain and Portugal drew 1-1 in their opening fixture.

Czech Republic forward Jan Kuchta pictured firing a cross into the back of Djibril Sow, which resulted in the Switzerland midfielder scoring a bizarre own goal from more than 25 yards
Watch

Watch Djibril Sow Score Own Goal From Over 25 Yards As Czech Republic Beat Switzerland

By Robert Summerscales54 seconds ago
Erling Haaland pictured scoring for Norway against Serbia in their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League opening game
Watch

Erling Haaland Scores First Goal Since Signing Man City Deal As He Nets For Norway

By Robert Summerscales41 minutes ago
Brazil's no.10 Neymar pictured celebrating after scoring in a 5-1 win over South Korea in June 2022
News

Neymar Five Goals From Breaking Pele's Brazil Record After Brace In 5-1 Win Over South Korea

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Antonio Rudiger (center) pictured in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Antonio Rudiger Becomes Sixth Chelsea Player To Move Directly To Real Madrid Since 2007

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Christian Pulisic pictured in action for the USMNT against Morocco at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati
News

How US Soccer Federation Should Respond To Christian Pulisic's Comment About USMNT Fans

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured being thrown into the air by his Argentina teammates after their 3-0 in over Italy in the Finalissima at Wembey in June 2022
News

Finalissima MVP Lionel Messi Thrown Into Air By Argentina Teammates After Masterclass Vs Italy

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Ukraine fans pictured at Glasgow's Hampden Park during their team's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Scotland in June 2022
News

Ukraine One Win Away From Joining USMNT In World Cup Group B After Outclassing Scotland

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Angel Di Maria (left) is hugged by Lionel Messi after scoring for Argentina in 2022's Finalissima match against Italy
Watch

Highlights: Italy 0-3 Argentina - Watch The Goals That Won Finalissima For Lionel Messi And Co

By Robert SummerscalesJun 1, 2022
No.7 Andriy Yarmolenko watches his lobbed shot land in the net as Ukraine take the lead against Scotland in June 2022
Watch

Watch Andriy Yarmolenko Score Ukraine's First Goal Of 2022 With Fine Lob Against Scotland

By Robert SummerscalesJun 1, 2022