Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal - Watch The Goals And Key Moments From Nations League Opener

Portugal salvaged a point with a late equalizer against Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench in Seville and watched on in frustration as Spain scored first through Alvaro Morata 25 minutes in.

Spain were the better side for much of the contest but Portugal hit back with eight minutes remaining.

Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo did brilliantly out wide and fired in a low cross which enabled Ricardo Horta to score his first ever international goal.

Nations League Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal

Watch

