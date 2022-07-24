Skip to main content

Energetic Gareth Bale Scores First MLS Goal As LAFC Win At Sporting Kansas City

Gareth Bale came off the bench to score his first ever goal in Major League Soccer and seal a 2-0 victory for Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

After making his MLS debut with a 20-minute cameo in a 2-1 win at Nashville last weekend, Bale was brought on a little earlier for his second outing.

Bale replaced Kwadwo Opoku in the 65th minute at Children's Mercy Park where LAFC were already 1-0 ahead thanks to Cristian Arango's seventh goal in eight games.

Arango and Bale then combined to put the game beyond Kansas on 82 minutes.

Bale intercepted a loose ball midway inside his own half before stylishly finding Arango in the center circle with the outside of his left boot.

Arango briefly held the ball up before spinning his marker and feeding a pass into the path of Bale, who was now at full speed.

Bale dribbled into the Kansas penalty area with purpose before unleashing a low shot that slid under the keeper's outstretched arm.

The former Real Madrid star still had plenty of energy left to sprint towards the bench and celebrate with the LAFC coaching staff as well as his teammates.

LAFC are now four points clear of Austin at the top of the Western Conference.

Gareth Bale was mobbed by his teammates after scoring his first goal for LAFC in MLS

Gareth Bale (hidden) was mobbed by his teammates after scoring his first goal for LAFC in MLS

Gareth Bale was mobbed by his teammates after scoring his first goal for LAFC in MLS
Watch

Energetic Gareth Bale Scores First MLS Goal As LAFC Win At Sporting Kansas City

By Robert Summerscales10 seconds ago
Oleksandr Zinchenko pictured in possession on his Arsenal debut against Chelsea in Orlando
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Shines At Left-Back On Arsenal Debut

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel looks concerned after watching a defensive malfunction help Arsenal score against his side in Orlando
Features

Chelsea Center-Backs Awful Against Arsenal As Thomas Tuchel's 4-2-3-1 System Fails

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus pictured chipping Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy
Watch

Watch Gabriel Jesus Chip Edouard Mendy As Brazilian Continues Strong Start To Arsenal Career

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Daily Mail journalist captured an image of the awful weather at Lambeau Field, where Bayern Munich and Manchester City were unable to complete a full game
News

Bayern Munich And Man City Unable To Complete Full Game Due To Wild Wisconsin Weather

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured sliding to score his first goal for Manchester City in a 2022 summer friendly against Bayern Munich
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score First Goal For Man City Before Thunderstorm Halts His Debut

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured passing the ball for Harry Kane to set up a goal in Tottenham's 2-1 win at Rangers
News

Son Heung-Min Assists Two Harry Kane Goals As Tottenham Win Away At Rangers

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Jose Mourinho pictured looking confused
Watch

Roma Fan Begs Jose Mourinho To Witness His Marriage Proposal To Girlfriend

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
An action shot taken after Aston Villa scored a late equalizer against Manchester United in their 2022 friendly
News

Man United 2-2 Aston Villa: Erik Ten Hag's 100% Record Blows Away In Wet And Windy Perth

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago