Energetic Gareth Bale Scores First MLS Goal As LAFC Win At Sporting Kansas City

Gareth Bale came off the bench to score his first ever goal in Major League Soccer and seal a 2-0 victory for Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

After making his MLS debut with a 20-minute cameo in a 2-1 win at Nashville last weekend, Bale was brought on a little earlier for his second outing.

Bale replaced Kwadwo Opoku in the 65th minute at Children's Mercy Park where LAFC were already 1-0 ahead thanks to Cristian Arango's seventh goal in eight games.

Arango and Bale then combined to put the game beyond Kansas on 82 minutes.

Bale intercepted a loose ball midway inside his own half before stylishly finding Arango in the center circle with the outside of his left boot.

Arango briefly held the ball up before spinning his marker and feeding a pass into the path of Bale, who was now at full speed.

Bale dribbled into the Kansas penalty area with purpose before unleashing a low shot that slid under the keeper's outstretched arm.

The former Real Madrid star still had plenty of energy left to sprint towards the bench and celebrate with the LAFC coaching staff as well as his teammates.

LAFC are now four points clear of Austin at the top of the Western Conference.