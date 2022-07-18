Skip to main content

Gareth Bale Not Bothered By Nashville Boos As LAFC Newbie Makes Confident MLS Debut

Gareth Bale could have been forgiven for thinking he was still in Madrid when he entered the field to make his Major League Soccer debut on Sunday night.

The Wales captain had been regularly jeered by his own fans during his trophy-laden nine years at Real.

At least in Nashville it was not his own fans belting out the boos.

A vocal section of Nashville supporters aimed their negative noise towards new AFC poster boy Bale in an attempt to knock his confidence.

It did not work.

Bale's first touches in MLS proved that he is still brimming with the self-belief of a player who was once the most expensive footballer ever.

Bale entered Sunday's MLS game between Nashville SC and Los Angeles FC as 72nd-minute substitute.

LAFC were already 2-1 ahead at this point after Cristian Arango and Jose Cifuentes had scored either side of a converted Hany Mukhtar penalty.

There were no more goals during Bale's cameo as LAFC help on for a win that saw them stay top of the Western Conference.

Giorgio Chiellini also made his LAFC debut in Sunday's win, playing the first hour before making way for Eddie Segura.

Gareth Bale pictured entering the field to make his MLS debut for LAFC in Nashville in July 2022
