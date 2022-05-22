"Don't Push Me": Erik Ten Hag's Bodyguard Clashes With Sky Sports Reporter Gary Cotterill

Erik ten Hag attended his first match as Manchester United manager on Sunday but he was clearly in no rush to begin media duties.

Ten Hag was in the stands to observe at Selhurst Park as United lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season.

The former Ajax manager has been working for United since May 16 as he looks to plot a much brighter season in 2022/23.

But Ten Hag was not responsible for team selection on Sunday as interim boss Ralf Rangnick took charge for one last time.

As Ten Hag left Selhurst Park he was approached by Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill.

"Welcome to the Premier League, Erik," said Cotterill, who was ignored by Ten Hag.

A security guard then positioned himself directly between the new United boss and the journalist.

"Are you excited to get started?" Cotterill twice asked Ten Hag, before being nudged out of the way by security.

Cotterill then addressed the bodyguard and told him: "Don't push me, you're on television. It doesn't look good."

After Ten Hag had got into the back of a car, Cotterill told him: "It doesn't look good, big man. Handled by security, Erik. It's Man United, a big club."

The security guard then got into the same car, before Cotterill sarcastically told him: "Well played, mate."