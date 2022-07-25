Skip to main content

Watch Neymar, Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe All Score As PSG Thrash Gamba Osaka In Japan

Paris Saint-Germain made it four wins out of four pre-season games on Monday by thrashing Gamba Osaka 6-2 in their final friendly of the summer.

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe all scored for PSG, whose next game is the Trophee des Champions final on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe (left), Neymar (center) and Lionel Messi (right) pictured in Japan during PSG's pre-season tour in 2022

But it was Pablo Sarabia who scored PSG's opening goal against Gamba Osaka, just as he had in their 3-0 win over Urawa Reds.

Sarabia latched onto a rebound after Messi's initial effort was spilled by the Osaka keeper.

Neymar made it 2-0 moments later by winning and converting a penalty kick.

Keisuke Kurokawa pulled a goal back for Osaka on 34 minutes but Nuno Mendes hit back almost immediately with a cute finish from a tight angle. 

It was 4-1 to PSG before half-time after Neymar assisted Messi for his second pre-season goal of 2022.

Messi returned the gift by setting up Neymar's second goal of the night on the hour mark.

Mbappe entered the action on 61 minutes.

Nine minutes later Hiroto Yamami got another consolation goal for Osaka.

But Mbappe had the final say by winning and converting the game's second spot-kick.

Gamba Osaka 2-6 PSG Highlights

Kylian Mbappe (left), Neymar (center) and Lionel Messi (right) pictured in Japan during PSG's pre-season tour in 2022
Neymar, Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe All Score As PSG Thrash Gamba Osaka In Japan

