Watch Kylian Mbappe Score First PSG Goal Since Becoming Soccer's Highest-Paid Player Ever

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant pre-season goal as Paris Saint-Germain beat Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was involved at the start of the move as he hit a back-heeled volley to redirect a Marco Verratti pass to Juan Bernat.

Moments later, Bernat returned the ball to Mbappe who was being marked tightly.

But a brilliant touch with the inside of his right foot and a rapid burst of pace saw Mbappe evade his marker before finding the net with an emphatic finish from a narrow angle.

Despite the game being nothing more than a friendly, the goal carried significance as it was Mbappe's first since PSG made him the highest-paid player in soccer history.

Mbappe signed a mammoth three-year contract at the end of May, days before Real Madrid had been hoping to land him on a free transfer.

According to The Guardian, PSG will pay Mbappe around €250 million during the course of his three-year deal.

