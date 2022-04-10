Gareth Bale made his first appearance at the Bernabeu in over two years with a late cameo in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday.

Bale's previous game at Real's famous stadium had come in February 2020 in a 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

That was the penultimate home game that Real played at the Bernabeu prior to temporarily relocating to the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium during the COVID pandemic.

Real returned to the Bernabeu in September last year and 20 home games later Bale was reintroduced to the fans with whom he has a seemingly toxic relationship.

Bale was booed as he came on and again each time he touched the ball.

This was not unexpected. But why is Bale booed and why is he so disliked?

Gareth Bale pictured playing for Real Madrid against Getafe at the Bernabeu IMAGO/Pressinphoto/Ruben Albarran

Why do Real Madrid fans boo Gareth Bale?

Not passing to Ronaldo

Bale arrived at Real as the most expensive player in the world in 2013.

He looked like a good investment too in his first season as he scored 22 goals, including crucial strikes in the finals of the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

But despite Bale's price-tag and his impressive start in Madrid, he was still very much below Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order.

So in January 2015, Bale was jeered for shooting instead of passing to Ronaldo during a promising attack in a 3-0 home win over Espanyol.

Just a week earlier, the Spanish press had called Bale a "ball hog" after Real lost 2-1 to Valencia - a result which ended their 22-game winning run.

Standards at Real are very high and fans have little patience, so Bale was booed many more times over the next few seasons, despite continuing to deliver in many big matches.

Bale is a four-time Champions League winner with Real but is nevertheless largely unpopular among their fanbase.

Not getting along with journalists

A lot of the negativity towards Bale has been fueled by the media.

Sections of the Spanish press have long claimed that Bale does not enjoy Madrid life and that he refuses to learn the local language.

But Bale told The Times last year while he was on loan at former club Tottenham: "I speak Spanish well enough to defend myself and I understand everything.

“What really bothers the press is that I didn't talk to them, so they made a huge drama about me not being able to do this or that."

Injury record

Journalists and fans have also run short on patience with Bale when it comes to his injury record.

Bale has had multiple knee, ankle and calf problems during his Real career.

This is not unusual but it has annoyed reporters and Madrid fans when Bale has on multiple occasions declared himself fit to play for Wales after a spell on the sidelines.

The most recent example of this occurred last month after Bale joined up with his national team after being unavailable for Real's 4-0 defeat by Barcelona.

Newspaper Marca went as far as calling Bale a "parasite" in an article titled "HE'S NOT HURT ANYMORE".

Bale responded by calling the journalists involved "disgusting" and said they should "be ashamed of themselves".

Wales, Golf, Madrid

This photo caused a big stink, but Bale's relationship with Real fans was already long damaged by this point.

In November 2019, Bale and his international teammates were pictured celebrating with a Welsh flag emblazoned with the words: "WALES. GOLF. MADRID. IN THAT ORDER".

The flag had been passed to them by a fan after they beat Hungary 2-0 to qualify for Euro 2020.

Wales fans had adopted "Wales, golf, Madrid" as a chant in response to a comment made by former Real Madrid player and sporting director Pedja Mijatovic.

Mijatovic had said in an interview that, although he had never spoken to Bale, he got the impression that his priorities were Wales, golf and Madrid – and in that order.

Bale viewed the chant and the flag as "a good bit of fun" but that opinion was not shared in Madrid.

It is no secret that Bale loves golf and, although the amount he plays the sport has been used as a stick to beat him with, he insists club medical staff have never had a problem with his participation.

Bale's Real career will end in June when his current contract expires.