Highlights: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From Bangkok

Manchester United thrashed rivals Liverpool 4-0 in Thailand on Tuesday to win the pre-season bragging rights and the Bangkok Centenary Cup.

Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri scored as new manager Erik ten Hag started his United career in style.

There was a sense in the build-up that United were taking the game more seriously than Liverpool.

This was reflected by Ten Hag naming 11 senior internationals in his starting line-up, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp started with five teenagers.

Klopp went on to use 32 players in total after he changed his team every 30 minutes.

Facundo Pellistri pictured scoring the final goal in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in the Bangkok Centenary Cup MUTV

Two of United's goals came in the opening third.

Sancho scored the first goal of the Ten Hag era with a low finish past Alisson Becker after 17-year-old Isaac Mabaya had made a mess of clearing a cross.

Brazil international Fred then made it 2-0 with a cheeky lob over Alisson.

Fred chipped Alisson with his weaker right foot.

Joe Gomez had been at fault in the build-up to Fred's goal and he was taken off immediately afterward in the game's first round of mass substitutions.

Shortly after play resumed, Rhys Williams made another costly error as he lost the ball to Martial, who ran through to score United's third.

Liverpool's big-hitters - including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez - came on for the final 30 minutes and Klopp's team went close to scoring a consolation on multiple occasions.

But it was United that scored goal no.4 as Pellistri put the finishing touches to a move started by a rare attacking burst from Eric Bailly.