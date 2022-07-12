Skip to main content

Highlights: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From Bangkok

Manchester United thrashed rivals Liverpool 4-0 in Thailand on Tuesday to win the pre-season bragging rights and the Bangkok Centenary Cup.

Jadon Sancho, Fred, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri scored as new manager Erik ten Hag started his United career in style.

There was a sense in the build-up that United were taking the game more seriously than Liverpool.

This was reflected by Ten Hag naming 11 senior internationals in his starting line-up, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp started with five teenagers.

Klopp went on to use 32 players in total after he changed his team every 30 minutes.

READ MORE: Manchester United Thrash Liverpool 4-0... But Don't Expect An EPL Power Shift

Facundo Pellistri pictured scoring the final goal in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in the Bangkok Centenary Cup

Facundo Pellistri pictured scoring the final goal in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in the Bangkok Centenary Cup

Highlights: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool

Two of United's goals came in the opening third.

Sancho scored the first goal of the Ten Hag era with a low finish past Alisson Becker after 17-year-old Isaac Mabaya had made a mess of clearing a cross.

Brazil international Fred then made it 2-0 with a cheeky lob over Alisson.

Fred chipped Alisson with his weaker right foot.

Joe Gomez had been at fault in the build-up to Fred's goal and he was taken off immediately afterward in the game's first round of mass substitutions.

Shortly after play resumed, Rhys Williams made another costly error as he lost the ball to Martial, who ran through to score United's third.

Liverpool's big-hitters - including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez - came on for the final 30 minutes and Klopp's team went close to scoring a consolation on multiple occasions.

But it was United that scored goal no.4 as Pellistri put the finishing touches to a move started by a rare attacking burst from Eric Bailly.

Facundo Pellistri pictured scoring the final goal in Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in the Bangkok Centenary Cup
Watch

Highlights: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From Bangkok

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Bruno Fernandes (left) and Erik ten Hag hold the Bangkok Centenary Cup trophy after Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022
News

Manchester United Lift A Trophy After Beating Liverpool To Win Bangkok Centenary Cup

By Robert Summerscales45 minutes ago
A Manchester United fan pictured proudly holding a club scarf ahead of her team's pre-season win over Liverpool in Bangkok in July 2022
News

Manchester United Thrash Liverpool 4-0... But Don't Expect An EPL Power Shift

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Fred (left) pictured shooting to score for Manchester United against Liverpool with a chipped effort in Bangkok
Watch

Watch Fred Score Very Brazilian Goal For Manchester United Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Jadon Sancho pictured after scoring the first goal of Manchester United's Erik ten Hag era in a pre-season friendly against Liverpool
Watch

Watch Jadon Sancho Score 1st Man United Goal Of Erik Ten Hag Era With Early Strike Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Erik ten Hag (center) pictured giving instructions to his Manchester United players ahead of a friendly game against Liverpool in Thailand in July 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Names First Man United Starting Line-Up: Bruno Fernandes Captain Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Robert Firmino pictured wearing Liverpool's 2022/23 away shirt in the club's kit launch video
News

Liverpool Wear New Music-Inspired Away Kit Against Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured returning to Bayern Munich training in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Returns To Bayern Munich Training While Chelsea Eye Bold Transfer Move

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Beth Mead (left) and Ellen White pictured celebrating together during England's big win over Norway at Euro 2022
Watch

Euro 2022 Highlights: England 8-0 Norway - Watch All The Goals From Record-Breaking Rout

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago