Highlights: Italy 2-1 Hungary - Watch Nicolo Barella And Lorenzo Pellegrini Net In Azzuri Win
Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Pellegrini got the goals as Italy claimed their first victory in UEFA Nations League Group A3 by beating Hungary 2-1 on Tuesday.
Three days after holding Germany to a 1-1 draw in their first fixture of the campaign, the Azzuri moved to the top of the table with a win in Cesena.
Italy were 2-0 ahead by half time but an own goal from Gianluca Mancini on 61 minutes set up a slightly nervy finish for Roberto Mancini's side.
Elsewhere in Group A3, Harry Kane converted a late penalty kick to earn England a 1-1 draw with Germany in Munich.
England are Italy's next opponents. They meet at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium on Saturday in a repeat of the Euro 2020 final.
There will only be a small crowd at Molineux due to a UEFA punishment given to England for the misbehavior of fans at their last game against Italy.