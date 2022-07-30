Skip to main content

Julian Alvarez Scores First Man City Goal But Celebration Delayed By Long VAR Review

Julian Alvarez scored on his first official appearance for Manchester City by netting against Liverpool in Saturday's Community Shield.

The 22-year-old signed for City in January but was loaned back to River Plate until July.

He made his debut 58 minutes into Saturday's season-opening game at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

It took him less than 12 minutes to put the ball in the net.

Alvarez was not able to celebrate his debut goal for another two minutes and 16 seconds though.

That is how long it took the VAR to reverse the original decision to disallow Alvarez's goal due to an apparent offside against Phil Foden in the build-up.

Replays would prove that Foden was not ahead of Andy Robertson when he collected a pass from Kevin De Bruyne.

Foden first tried to score himself but Liverpool keeper Adrian blocked his shot.

Adrian could not hold the shot though and, as Foden attempted to get to the rebound, the keeper could only push the ball into the path of Alvarez who poked it home.

No.19 Julian Alvarez pictured celebrating after his first goal for Manchester City was confirmed by a VAR review in the 2022 Community Shield against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
