Darwin Nunez Seals Liverpool Win Over Man City As Jurgen Klopp Adds Community Shield To Trophy Collection

Liverpool have won the Community Shield for the first time since 2006.

A 3-1 victory over Manchester City at Leicester's King Power Stadium saw the Reds lift the season-opening trophy for the 16th time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool the lead midway through the first half when his shot found the net via a deflection off Nathan Ake.

Julian Alvarez came off the bench to level on 70 minutes with his first City goal.

But Mo Salah put Liverpool back in front with a late penalty award after a VAR review resulted in Ruben Dias being punished for handball.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez pictured (left) appealing for a penalty kick during the 2022 Community Shield against Manchester City

New Reds signing Darwin Nunez had been instrumental in the incident which led to Liverpool's penalty.

Nunez then sealed the victory by scoring Liverpool's third goal himself when he stooped to head home from close range.

Manchester United (21) are now the only club to have won more Community Shield titles than Liverpool. Arsenal are also 16-time winners.

Despite Liverpool's proud history in the competition, neither Jurgen Klopp nor any of his players had won it before during their Anfield careers.

Klopp, whose team had lost in the 2019 and 2020 Community Shield games, has now won seven different trophies as Liverpool manager.

