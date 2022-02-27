Skip to main content

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara Seen Crying At EFL Cup Final After Suffering Injury In Warm-Up

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was visibly heartbroken after being forced to miss Sunday's EFL Cup final against Chelsea.

The Brazil international was initially included in Liverpool's starting XI, but had to be withdrawn after picking up an injury in the pre-match warm-up.

Naby Keita replaced Thiago in the Reds line-up to make his 24th appearance of the season.

Thiago watched the match alongside Liverpool's substitutes and was seen in tears by the side of the pitch.

Fellow Brazilian Alisson Becker was among those subs, having been benched by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to reward young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for some fine displays in previous rounds.

Alisson was pictured comforting Thiago as TV coverage cut to the sidelines moments before the game got underway.

Liverpool did not specify what kind of injury Thiago has suffered.

They just tweeted from their official account: "Thiago has got injured during the warm-up. Naby Keita starts for the Reds instead."

Thiago has had knee, calf and hip issues since joining the Reds from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Thiago Alcantara celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Porto in November 2021

Thiago Alcantara, pictured in November 2021, missed the 2022 EFL Cup final with an injury

Thiago Alcantara celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Porto in November 2021
