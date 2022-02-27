Liverpool Player Ratings Vs Chelsea As 9/10 Caoimhin Kelleher Wins EFL Cup

Jurgen Klopp's decision to start Caoimhin Kelleher in Sunday's EFL Cup final against Chelsea was fully vindicated as the stand-in goalkeeper was Liverpool's star man.

Kelleher seized his big opportunity with both hands as he kept a clean sheet in 120 minutes of goal-less football at Wembley Stadium.

Before becoming a keeper, the 23-year-old used to be a striker.

And he looked like one again when he smashed home a brilliant penalty in the shootout, which Liverpool won 11-10.

Kelleher was the clear choice for man of the match and we gave him a score of 9/10 in our Liverpool player ratings, which you can read in full below.

Caoimhin Kelleher kissed the EFL Cup trophy after starring for Liverpool in their victory over Chelsea IMAGO/News Images/Craig Thomas

Liverpool Player Ratings Vs Chelsea

Caoimhin Kelleher - 9/10

Rewarded the faith Klopp had showed in him by starting him ahead of Alisson Becker. Made point-blank saves to deny Christian Pulisic in the opening six minutes and and then Romelu Lukaku in added time at the end of the second half. Did not make a save in the shootout but scored what proved to be the winner as he lashed the ball into the top corner.

Kelleher made a point-blank save to deny Christian Pulisic early on in the final at Wembley IMAGO/Ken Sparks

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Played Mason Mount onside for a chance which the Chelsea midfielder wasted. Produced a fine delivery for Liverpool's disallowed goal. Was booked in extra time for going head to head, literally, with Kai Havertz. Scored an excellent spot-kick.

Joel Matip - 7.5/10

Produced a brilliant double block in the first half. Celebrated scoring his second goal in two games on 67 minutes, only for it to be ruled out following a VAR check. Was excellent for 90 minutes, but replaced by Ibrahima Konate at the start of extra-time.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Scored one of the most emphatic penalties in the shootout with a thumping effort into the top corner. Was earlier furious after being penalized for offside in the build-up to Matip's disallowed goal, but he did appear to be interfering with play by blocking Reece James. It was actually clever play by Dutchman, whose foot was only marginally over the VAR's red line.

Van Dijk won't be complaining about Chelsea's disallowed goal though, as the Dutchman came very close to playing Lukaku onside.

Andy Robertson - 6/10

Solid at the back but did not get forward on the overlap as much as we have come to expect, perhaps due to him playing behind a more traditional winger in Luis Diaz, rather than an inside forward. Delighted Liverpool fans with a big fist pump after scoring their eighth penalty.

Fabinho - 7/10

Shielded Van Dijk and Matip well. Had a higher pass completion rate than any other player on the pitch. Scored in the shootout with an ice-cold panenka.

Naby Keita - 5.5/10

Called up the starting XI late after Thiago Alcantara got injured in the warm-up. Tested Chelsea keeper once Edouard Mendy from long range. Twice survived Liverpool appeals for him to be sent off, before he was substituted for James Milner on 80 minutes.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

Got on with his job without any fireworks. Helped Liverpool shade the midfield battle during the 78 minutes he was on the pitch.

Sadio Mane - 6.5/10

Threw a mini tantrum after being replaced by Diogo Jota with 10 minutes of normal time left. Had played fairly well, producing four key passes, including one to set Mohamed Salah clean through on goal.

Sadio Mane was not happy when he was subbed off on 80 minutes to make way for Diogo Jota IMAGO/Craig Thomas

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Looks like a Liverpool player already. So positive and direct. Caused Chelsea plenty of problems in their right-back area and almost scored but was well stopped by Mendy. Made way for Divock Origi seven minutes into extra-time.

Mohamed Salah - 6.5/10

A quiet game by his standards. Produced a brilliant piece of skill to draw a foul from Marcos Alonso and earn the free-kick which led to Liverpool's disallowed goal. Nailed his penalty in the shootout.

READ MORE: Chelsea Player Ratings Vs Liverpool As 8/10 Edouard Mendy Is Star Man Despite Penalty Snub