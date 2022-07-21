Matthijs De Ligt Scores With First Touch For Bayern Munich As He Nails Thunderous Volley

Matthijs de Ligt made his Bayern Munich debut on Wednesday and scored with his first touch.

The 22-year-old, who had only completed his move from Juventus 24 hours earlier, entered Bayern's pre-season friendly against DC United as a half-time substitute.

Bayern were already 3-0 after an opening 45 minutes that had seen Sadio Mane score and assist on his debut.

De Ligt made it 4-0 just 94 seconds into his Bayern bow when he thundered a left-footed volley into the net after Leon Goretzka's corner has been flicked on by Thomas Muller.

Matthijs de Ligt pictured scoring with his first touch as a Bayern Munich player ESPN

Bayern went on to win the game 6-2.

Marcel Sabitzer, Joshua Zirkzee and Muller also ended the night on the scoresheet for Bayern.

Skage Simonsen Lehland and Theodore Ku-DiPietro netted consolation strikes for DC United.