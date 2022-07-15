Watch Mo Salah Score His 1st Liverpool Goal Since Signing New Contract

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal since signing a new Liverpool contract in Friday's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace.

Trent Alexander-Arnold assisted Salah with a clever back-heeled pass into his path, but the goal was also aided by a poor piece of goalkeeping.

Salah's deflected effort wrong-footed Vicente Guaita but the Palace stopper will still be disappointed to have kept the shot out.

Mo Salah (right) pictured after scoring for Liverpool against Crystal Palace LFCTV

No Premier League player scored more goals or made more assists than Salah last season.

Salah's previous contract had been due to expire in 2023 before he became the highest-paid player in Liverpool history by signing a new three-year deal worth around £350,000 per week, as reported by The Athletic.

His first match since signing his contract was Tuesday's 4-0 defeat by Manchester United.

Salah, who played just 30 minutes against United, entered Friday's game with Palace as a half-time sub.

He scored less than two minutes later to double the lead given to Liverpool by Jordan Henderson during the first half.