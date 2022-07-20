Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal As A 35-Year-Old To Help PSG Beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-1

Lionel Messi scored his first goal since reaching the landmark age of 35 when he fired Paris Saint-Germain ahead in Wednesday's pre-season friendly with Kawasaki Frontale.

Messi netted just 11 goals in all competitions for PSG last season but club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said last month that in 2022/23 "we will see the best version of Messi ever."

The Argentina captain's first pre-season appearance came in a 2-0 win over Quevilly on Friday.

But his first goal arrived on Wednesday when PSG kicked off their tour of Japan.

Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all started as PSG named an all-star lineup against Kawasaki.

Mbappe was involved in Messi's goal when he jinked inside from the left and clipped in a deep cross to Achraf Hakimi, who volleyed the ball back to Messi.

Messi struck the ball right-footed and his shot took a big deflection on its way into the net.

Substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo made it 2-0 in the second half before Kazuya Yamamura pulled one back for Kawasaki late on.

Messi celebrated his 35th birthday last month during a family holiday with former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas in Ibiza.