Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal As A 35-Year-Old To Help PSG Beat Kawasaki Frontale 2-1

Lionel Messi scored his first goal since reaching the landmark age of 35 when he fired Paris Saint-Germain ahead in Wednesday's pre-season friendly with Kawasaki Frontale.

Messi netted just 11 goals in all competitions for PSG last season but club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said last month that in 2022/23 "we will see the best version of Messi ever."

The Argentina captain's first pre-season appearance came in a 2-0 win over Quevilly on Friday.

But his first goal arrived on Wednesday when PSG kicked off their tour of Japan.

Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar all started as PSG named an all-star lineup against Kawasaki.

Mbappe was involved in Messi's goal when he jinked inside from the left and clipped in a deep cross to Achraf Hakimi, who volleyed the ball back to Messi.

Messi struck the ball right-footed and his shot took a big deflection on its way into the net.

Substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo made it 2-0 in the second half before Kazuya Yamamura pulled one back for Kawasaki late on.

Messi celebrated his 35th birthday last month during a family holiday with former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas in Ibiza.

Lionel Messi pictured during PSG's tour of Japan in 2022

Lionel Messi, 35, pictured during PSG's tour of Japan in 2022

Lionel Messi pictured during PSG's tour of Japan in 2022
Watch

Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal As A 35-Year-Old To Help PSG Beat Kawasaki Frontale

By Robert Summerscales36 minutes ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured training at DRV PNK Stadium before Barcelona's 6-0 win over Inter Miami in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Likely To Make Barcelona Debut In Vegas Clasico Against Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales59 minutes ago
Barcelona's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 6-0 win over Inter Miami in July 2022
Watch

Highlights: Inter Miami 0-6 Barcelona - Watch Raphinha Score One And Assist Two On Debut

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling pictured playing for Manchester City in February 2022
News

Raheem Sterling Takes No.17 At Chelsea (For Now) As Man City Give Joao Cancelo His No.7

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Ronny Rodelin pictured unleashing a long-range lob which resulted in a stunning goal on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Swiss Super League season
Watch

Ronny Rodelin Scores 45-Yard Goal Of The Year Contender Five Minutes Into New Swiss Season

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Roma manager Jose Mourinho pictured kissing the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy after his team beat Feyenoord 1-0 in the tournament's first ever final in May 2022
News

Jose Mourinho Gets Tattoo Of UEFA Europa Conference League Trophy On Right Arm

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Djed Spence pictured celebrating at Wembley in May 2022 after helping Nottingham Forest win the Championship play-off final
News

Djed Spence Stats Highlight How New Tottenham Signing Bossed Championship Last Season

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Harry Maguire pictured during Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in July 2022
News

Harry Maguire Booed By Man United Fans In Australia Despite Erik Ten Hag's Show Of Support

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Marcus Rashford (right) pictured after scoring for Manchester United against Crystal Palace in a 2022 pre-season friendly
Watch

Watch Marcus Rashford Finish Brilliant Team Goal As Man United Click Against Crystal Palace

By Robert SummerscalesJul 19, 2022