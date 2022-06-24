Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Celebrates Big Birthday With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo And Former Barca Teammate

Lionel Messi was celebrating a landmark birthday on Friday when he turned 35.

Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children are on holiday on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Roccuzzo posted some holiday photos to Instagram and accompanied them with a message to her husband, a week before their fifth wedding anniversary.

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote. "Loving you more is impossible!!!!"

Messi and Co have spent much of their holiday with the soccer star's former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas and his family.

They have all been staying in the same villa, which has a soccer pitch in its garden.

Messi and Fabregas are very close friends, having first met as children in Barca's youth team.

Their families are also very close and this was not the first time they had all been on holiday together.

Before jetting off to Ibiza, Messi and Fabregas attended the wedding of Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba and model Romarey Ventura in Sevilla last weekend.

Fabregas and his wife, Daniella Semaan, are set to be on the move in the coming weeks.

Midfielder Fabregas is looking for a new club after being released by Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Fabregas, 35, made 68 appearances for Monaco after joining from Chelsea in January 2019.

