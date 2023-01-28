Watch Son Heung-Min Score Brilliant Curling Goal For Tottenham Vs Preston In FA Cup

Tottenham endured a frustrated opening 45 minutes in Saturday's FA Cup clash at Preston but a moment of Son Heung-min magic had away fans celebrating early in the second half.

Son scored a brilliant goal from long range to give Spurs a 1-0 lead in the game's 50th minute.

The South Korea captain collected a short pass from Japhet Tanganga before curling a superb shot past former Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman from 25 yards.