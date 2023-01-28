Watch Arnaut Danjuma Score His First Tottenham Goal 16 Minutes Into Debut Appearance

Arnaut Danjuma got his Tottenham Hotspur career off to a dream start by scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win at Preston North End.

The 25-year-old, who joined Spurs on loan from Villarreal earlier in the week, entered Saturday's FA Cup fourth round game as a substitute in the 71st minute.

Sixteen minutes later, he found the net with a scuffed right-foot shot following a cross cross from Dejan Kulusevski.

This was not Danjuma's first goal in English soccer.

He had scored 17 times for Bournemouth in the EFL Championship during the 2020/21.