Drone Stops Play In Premier League Game Between Southampton And Aston Villa
Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa was suspended during the first half after a drone was flown over the pitch.
The drone arrived on the scene 40 minutes into the game as Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz was preparing to take a free-kick.
After speaking to both captains, referee Michael Salisbury decided to halt the game and send all 22 players back to the locker rooms.
Play resumed 10 minutes later.
