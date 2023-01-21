Skip to main content

Drone Stops Play In Premier League Game Between Southampton And Aston Villa

Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa was suspended during the first half after a drone was flown over the pitch.

The drone arrived on the scene 40 minutes into the game as Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz was preparing to take a free-kick.

After speaking to both captains, referee Michael Salisbury decided to halt the game and send all 22 players back to the locker rooms.

Play resumed 10 minutes later.

A drone pictured flying above St Mary's Stadium during the Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa in January 2023

