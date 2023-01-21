Drone Stops Play In Premier League Game Between Southampton And Aston Villa

Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Aston Villa was suspended during the first half after a drone was flown over the pitch.

The drone arrived on the scene 40 minutes into the game as Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz was preparing to take a free-kick.

After speaking to both captains, referee Michael Salisbury decided to halt the game and send all 22 players back to the locker rooms.

Play resumed 10 minutes later.