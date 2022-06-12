Skip to main content

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Carlos Soler And Pablo Sarabia Goals

Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia scored as Spain beat the Czech Republic 2-0 to move top of UEFA Nations League Group A2.

Spain passed their opponents into submission in Malaga where they had 75% of possession.

Valencia midfielder Soler broke the deadlock midway through the first half after good work from Marco Asensio.

Carlos Soler pictured after scoring in Spain's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League Group A2

Paris Saint-Germain's Sarabia made sure of the victory 15 minutes from full time when he tapped home from close range following a low Ferran Torres cross.

Spain's win took them to eight points from their four games - one ahead of Portugal, who lost 1-0 to Switzerland in Geneva.

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Carlos Soler And Pablo Sarabia Goals

