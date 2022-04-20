Skip to main content

Watch Cesar Azpilicueta Confront Chelsea Fan After 4-2 Loss To Arsenal

Cesar Azpilicueta appeared to take exception to a reaction from a Chelsea fan following Wednesday's loss to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta had scored Chelsea's second goal on the game, but later aided Arsenal's cause in the final minute when he fouled Bukayo Saka to concede a penalty.

Saka scored the resultant spot-kick to complete a 4-2 victory for Arsenal and consign Chelsea to a third consecutive home defeat.

After the final whistle had blown, Azpilicueta exchanged gestures with a fan stood in the front row before approaching him.

The fan appeared apologetic after being confronted by Azpilicueta as he held up his hands before giving the Chelsea captain a thumbs up.

Chelsea had been playing in front of a reduced crowd due to restrictions imposed following the UK government's move to sanction club owner Roman Abramovich.

Only Chelsea season-ticket holders and Arsenal supporters were able to attend the match, resulting in an official attendance of just 32,249 at the stadium which has a capacity of 41,837.

Timo Werner had been Chelsea's other scorer against Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah scored twice for the Gunners, while Emile Smith Rowe also netted.

Cesar Azpilicueta points to a Chelsea fan in the crowd at Stamford Bridge before confronting him following his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal in April 2022

