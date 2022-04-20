Chelsea Vs Arsenal Attendance Only 32,249 Due To UK Government Sanctions

Stamford Bridge was only at 77% capacity for Wednesday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal.

The stadium has a capacity of 41,837 but the official attendance was just 32,249.

This was the first Chelsea home game where the crowd size had been significantly impacted by government sanctions imposed upon club owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich had his assets frozen in March as the government targeted individuals believed to be close to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Chelsea were allowed to continue playing and operating after being granted a special license.

There were almost 10,000 empty seats at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs Arsenal IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

Under the current terms of Chelsea's special license, the club are not allowed to sell tickets to home fans for Premier League games.

Therefore, only Chelsea season-ticket holders and around 3,000 Arsenal supporters were able to attend Wednesday's match.

Those Arsenal fans will have gone home happy after their side beat Chelsea 4-2.

Chelsea's restrictions had not impacted previous EPL games so severely as most tickets had already been sold prior to the sanctions being imposed.

The club were still allowed to sell tickets for home games in the Champions League, hence why 38,689 fans watched their first leg against Real Madrid earlier this month.