Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Make Mom Cry As He Fires Portugal To Win Over Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother was seen wiping away a tear from her crying eyes after watching her son score in Portugal's UEFA Nations League win over Switzerland.

Mom Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro produced the emotional reaction after Ronaldo fired home from 15 yards following a cute assist from Diogo Jota.

That was his team's second goal of the night, coming after Ronaldo had set up William Carvalho for the opener.

Cristiano Ronaldo's mom Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro pictured crying after watching the Portugal captain score against Switzerland

Ronaldo scored again shortly before half time to make the score 3-0 with his 117th international goal.

Joao Cancelo got Portugal's fourth midway through the second half.

Ronaldo's long-time rival, Lionel Messi, was also in fine form on Sunday.

Messi scored five goals in a match for only the second time in his career as Argentina won 5-0 against Estonia.

