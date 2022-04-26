Skip to main content

Watch Kevin De Bruyne's Movement And Riyad Mahrez's Vision Unlock Real Madrid

It took Manchester City just 92 seconds to hit the front in their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

City fans began the night by booing UEFA's famous UCL anthem. But those supporters were celebrating wildly moments later as City scored from the game's first shot.

The goal was the product of a brilliant run by Kevin De Bruyne coupled with the trickery, vision and delivery of Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez darted in between Ferland Mendy and Vinicius Junior, then cut inside to jink past Luka Modric.

It was at this moment that De Bruyne, poised on the edge of the penalty area, flicked a switch and turned a casual walk into a concentrated sprint.

Mahrez spotted De Bruyne's run and two seconds later it was 1-0.

A delicious cross from Mahrez took Eder Militao out of the game as the ball flew over his head and into the path of De Bruyne.

The Belgian got there ahead of Dani Carvajal to head home his ninth goal of 2022.

Kevin De Bruyne stoops to head Manchester City 1-0 ahead against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in April 2022

