Watch Fluke Goal Put Dominant Liverpool In Front Against Villarreal In UCL Semi-Final

Liverpool got the slice of luck that their dominance deserved as they took the lead against Villarreal thanks to a complete fluke.

Jordan Henderson was celebrating in the 53rd minute of Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield after his cross deflected into the net.

Henderson had four Liverpool players to aim for as Thiago, Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane were all poised in the penalty area.

But his cross hit left-back Pervis Estupinan, diverting the ball into the goal, despite a desperate dive from keeper Geronimo Rulli.

Although there was a major element of fortune in the way Liverpool scored, the goal had been coming.

At the time of the own goal, Liverpool had dominated possession with 69%. They had registered 13 shots to Villarreal's one and had taken seven of the game's eight corners.

Less than two minutes after the own goal, Liverpool scored again as Sadio Mane poked a shot past Rulli to make it 2-0.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates after his cross deflected off Pervis Estupinan for an own goal by the Villarreal left-back

Liverpool No 10 Sadio Mane scores his side's second goal in their 2-0 win over Villarreal at Anfield
