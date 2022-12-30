Watch Karim Benzema Score Two Late Goals As Real Madrid End 2022 By Beating Valladolid

Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid said goodbye to 2022 by winning away at Real Valladolid on Friday night courtesy of two late goals from Karim Benzema.

It was Madrid's first competitive game in more than seven weeks.

Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 win at Real Valladolid IMAGO/AgenciaLOF/Jorge Ropero

Looking a little rusty, the Spanish champions had appeared on course to drop precious points until a VAR intervention in the 80th minute.

Replays showed that Javi Sanchez had handled the ball when blocking a shot from Antonio Rudiger and a penalty was awarded.

Before that spot-kick was taken, Valladolid striker Sergio Leon was sent off for verbally abusing the referee.

Benzema expertly converted the penalty by blasting the ball into the inside of the side netting.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, who recently announced his retirement from international soccer, then doubled his tally on 89 minutes.

Eduardo Camavinga broke free down the left flank before pulling a pass back to Benzema, who produced a clinical two-touch finish.

Real's victory took them top of La Liga.

But Barcelona will end 2022 in first place if they beat local rivals Espanyol on New Year's Eve

Highlights: Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid