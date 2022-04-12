Watch Magic Luka Modric Assist That Brought Real Madrid Back From "Dead" Against Chelsea

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric said his team were "dead" during the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Chelsea.

Chelsea started Tuesday's game 3-1 down on aggregate after Karim Benzema's first-leg hat-trick at Stamford Bridge.

But the Blues produced a dominant performance in Spain to lead 3-0 on the night and 4-3 overall with a quarter of an hour left.

Real, as Modric said in his post-match interview, looked dead. But the Croatia captain brought his side back to life with a magic pass.

After spotting a run made by substitute Rodrygo, Modric waved his wand of a right foot and pinged a perfect lofted through pass.

Modric's pass, played with the outside of his boot, fell invitingly for Rodrygo and the Brazilian managed to control his shot to place it past Thibaut Courtois.

That goal sent the match to extra time, where Karim Benzema scored his fourth goal of the two-legged quarter-final to give Real a victory which defied the match stats over two legs.

Modric was greeted by Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero after the final whistle.

Even Del Piero looked in awe.