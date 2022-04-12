Skip to main content

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea Match Stats And Highlights As Spanish Giants Prevail 5-4 On Agg In UCL Epic

Real Madrid dethroned Chelsea by knocking last season's Champions League winners out of the tournament in an epic quarter-final.

Chelsea went into Tuesday's second leg in Madrid needing to come up with something special after losing the first match 3-1 at home.

They delivered something special too but ultimately it was not enough.

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring for Real Madrid in extra time to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League in April 2022

Karim Benzema scored four goals over two legs to help Real Madrid knock Chelsea out of the Champions League

Mason Mount finished brilliantly to score Chelsea's first ever goal at the Bernabeu, before Antonio Rudiger headed home early in the second half to make it 3-3 on aggregate.

Real were rattled. They couldn't handle Chelsea. And they would have been 3-0 down on the night in the 62nd minute had Marcos Alonso not handled the ball before smashing it into the top corner of the net.

Chelsea kept going and did make it 3-0 just 13 minutes later thanks to a brilliant piece of play by Timo Werner, who left three defenders on the floor in the process of scoring his third goal in four days.

Thomas Tuchel's men had climbed Everest, but a late avalanche was lurking around the corner.

Substitute Rodrygo came off the bench to level the contest on aggregate. His goal was all about the assist from Luka Modric.

To extra time it went.

Karim Benzema had been the hat-trick hero six days earlier at Stamford Bridge, where he put on a heading masterclass. 

And it was Benzema's head that had the final say in Madrid too as he stooped to powerfully nod a Vinicius Junior cross past Thibaut Courtois in the sixth minute of extra time.

Chelsea had multiple chances to force a penalty shootout, but it was Real who went through to play Manchester City or Atletico in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea Highlights

Full highlights to follow.

Match Stats

Match stats from the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea

Real MadridChelsea

17

Fouls

20

4

Yellow cards

4

0

Red cards

0

0

Offsides

1

1

Corners

10

10

Shots

28

4

Shots on target

7

44%

Possession

56%

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring for Real Madrid in extra time to knock Chelsea out of the Champions League in April 2022
Watch

Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea Match Stats And Highlights As Spanish Giants Prevail 5-4 On Agg In UCL Epic

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Timo Werner celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the 2021/22 Champions League
Watch

Watch Timo Werner Leave Three Real Madrid Defenders On The Floor At The Bernabeu

By Robert Summerscales44 minutes ago
Marcos Alonso pictured during Chelsea's game against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in April 2022
Watch

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso Denied Goal Against Former Club Real Madrid By Slo-Mo VAR Review

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Mason Mount (left) pictured scoring Chelsea's first ever goal at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium
Watch

Watch Mason Mount Score Chelsea's First Ever Goal At Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag pictured during his side's 1-0 win at Tottenham in April 2019
News

Erik Ten Hag Agrees Man United Contract With Ajax Set To Confirm Departure After Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Fernandinho pictured at a Manchester City press conference in April 2022 after announcing his to decision to leave the club later that year
News

Man City Captain Fernandinho's Premier League Career In Numbers After Shock Announcement

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured complaining during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham in March 2022
News

Everton Fan Rejects Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford Invitation As Man United Face Criticism

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate pictured drinking to end his fast during Ramadan in a Bundesliga match against Augsburg
News

Ramadan Drinks Breaks In Bundesliga Supported By German Referee Committee​

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Dele Alli (center) pictured in action for Everton against Tottenham in March 2022
News

Everton's Dele Alli Celebrates His Birthday With Former Tottenham Teammates

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago