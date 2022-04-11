Skip to main content

Watch Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool Highlights After Title Rivals Play Out Premier League Classic

The Premier League title race remains too close to call after Manchester City and Liverpool played out one of the best games of the season on Sunday.

It ended 2-2 to leave City still just one point ahead, but with an inferior goal difference, going into the sides' final seven fixtures of the season.

City led 2-1 at half-time after goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, which came either side of a Diogo Jota equalizer.

This was the first time that Liverpool had gone into half-time losing in the EPL this season and they did not stay behind for long.

Sadio Mane leveled the game again in the opening minute of the second period.

Both teams then had chances to win the game, with Riyad Mahrez twice going close for City late on.

Mahrez hit the post from a free-kick and then sent a lobbed effort off target in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool Highlights

The draw means that the overall head to head record between managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp remains extremely close.

Klopp has won nine of their 23 meetings, Guardiola eight and there have been six draws.

However, one of those was draws was technically a Guardiola win as his City side claimed victory over Liverpool in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Sadio Mane (left) pictured scoring for Liverpool in their 2-2 draw at Manchester City in April 2022

