Pep Guardiola Vs Jurgen Klopp Head To Head Stats And Results

Sunday's game between Manchester City and Liverpool will see Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp go head to head for the 23rd time in their managerial careers.

Just one point separates the title rivals in the Premier League table, with City holding a marginal edge with eight matches remaining.

But the all-time head to head record between Guardiola and Klopp is even closer.

In their first 22 meetings, each manager has won nine matches, with the other four ending in draws.

Guardiola holds a slight lead over Klopp when it comes to goal difference. His teams have scored 41 goals against Klopp's and conceded 37.

Head to head record between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

Games

22

Guardiola wins

9

Klopp wins

9

Draws

4

Goals for Guardiola teams

41

Goals for Klopp teams

37

Pep Guardiola (right) and Jurgen Klopp pictured on the touchline during a game between Manchester City and Liverpool in 2019

The first eight games contested between Guardiola and Klopp came in Germany. 

Guardiola won three of their four Bundesliga clashes with Bayern Munich, but Klopp's Dortmund twice beat them to win the German Super Cup.

They each beat each other once in the DFB-Pokal.

Klopp left Dortmund to come to England in 2015. Since Guardiola followed him to the Premier League in 2016, they have faced off 14 times.

Liverpool have won five of those games and City have won four. There have been five draws, although one of those was a 1-1 in the 2019 Community Shield which City went on to win in a penalty shootout.

City Vs Liverpool H2H With Guardiola & Klopp As Managers 

Results between Man City and Liverpool when Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have both been managing

DateVenueCompetitionResult

Dec 2016

Anfield

EPL

Liverpool 1-0 Man City

Mar 2017

Etihad

EPL

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Sep 2017

Etihad

EPL

Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Jan 2018

Anfield

EPL

Liverpool 4-3 Man City

Apr 2018

Anfield

UCL

Liverpool 3-0 Man City

Apr 2018

Etihad

UCL

Man City 1-2 Liverpool

Oct 2018

Anfield

EPL

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

Jan 2019

Etihad

EPL

Man City 2-1 Liverpool

Aug 2019

Wembley

CS

Liverpool 1-1 Man City*

Nov 2019

Anfield

EPL

Liverpool 3-1 Man City

Jul 2020

Etihad

EPL

Man City 4-0 Liverpool

Nov 2020

Etihad

EPL

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

Feb 2021

Anfield

EPL

Liverpool 1-4 Man City

Oct 2021

Anfield

EPL

Liverpool 2-2 Man City

*City won 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

