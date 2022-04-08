Pep Guardiola Vs Jurgen Klopp Head To Head Stats And Results

Sunday's game between Manchester City and Liverpool will see Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp go head to head for the 23rd time in their managerial careers.

Just one point separates the title rivals in the Premier League table, with City holding a marginal edge with eight matches remaining.

But the all-time head to head record between Guardiola and Klopp is even closer.

In their first 22 meetings, each manager has won nine matches, with the other four ending in draws.

Guardiola holds a slight lead over Klopp when it comes to goal difference. His teams have scored 41 goals against Klopp's and conceded 37.

Pep Guardiola Vs Jurgen Klopp H2H

Games 22 Guardiola wins 9 Klopp wins 9 Draws 4 Goals for Guardiola teams 41 Goals for Klopp teams 37

Pep Guardiola (right) and Jurgen Klopp pictured on the touchline during a game between Manchester City and Liverpool in 2019 IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

The first eight games contested between Guardiola and Klopp came in Germany.

Guardiola won three of their four Bundesliga clashes with Bayern Munich, but Klopp's Dortmund twice beat them to win the German Super Cup.

They each beat each other once in the DFB-Pokal.

Klopp left Dortmund to come to England in 2015. Since Guardiola followed him to the Premier League in 2016, they have faced off 14 times.

Liverpool have won five of those games and City have won four. There have been five draws, although one of those was a 1-1 in the 2019 Community Shield which City went on to win in a penalty shootout.

City Vs Liverpool H2H With Guardiola & Klopp As Managers

Date Venue Competition Result Dec 2016 Anfield EPL Liverpool 1-0 Man City Mar 2017 Etihad EPL Man City 1-1 Liverpool Sep 2017 Etihad EPL Man City 5-0 Liverpool Jan 2018 Anfield EPL Liverpool 4-3 Man City Apr 2018 Anfield UCL Liverpool 3-0 Man City Apr 2018 Etihad UCL Man City 1-2 Liverpool Oct 2018 Anfield EPL Liverpool 0-0 Man City Jan 2019 Etihad EPL Man City 2-1 Liverpool Aug 2019 Wembley CS Liverpool 1-1 Man City* Nov 2019 Anfield EPL Liverpool 3-1 Man City Jul 2020 Etihad EPL Man City 4-0 Liverpool Nov 2020 Etihad EPL Man City 1-1 Liverpool Feb 2021 Anfield EPL Liverpool 1-4 Man City Oct 2021 Anfield EPL Liverpool 2-2 Man City

*City won 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

