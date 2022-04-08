Pep Guardiola Vs Jurgen Klopp Head To Head Stats And Results
Sunday's game between Manchester City and Liverpool will see Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp go head to head for the 23rd time in their managerial careers.
Just one point separates the title rivals in the Premier League table, with City holding a marginal edge with eight matches remaining.
But the all-time head to head record between Guardiola and Klopp is even closer.
In their first 22 meetings, each manager has won nine matches, with the other four ending in draws.
Guardiola holds a slight lead over Klopp when it comes to goal difference. His teams have scored 41 goals against Klopp's and conceded 37.
Pep Guardiola Vs Jurgen Klopp H2H
Games
22
Guardiola wins
9
Klopp wins
9
Draws
4
Goals for Guardiola teams
41
Goals for Klopp teams
37
The first eight games contested between Guardiola and Klopp came in Germany.
Guardiola won three of their four Bundesliga clashes with Bayern Munich, but Klopp's Dortmund twice beat them to win the German Super Cup.
They each beat each other once in the DFB-Pokal.
Klopp left Dortmund to come to England in 2015. Since Guardiola followed him to the Premier League in 2016, they have faced off 14 times.
Liverpool have won five of those games and City have won four. There have been five draws, although one of those was a 1-1 in the 2019 Community Shield which City went on to win in a penalty shootout.
City Vs Liverpool H2H With Guardiola & Klopp As Managers
|Date
|Venue
|Competition
|Result
Dec 2016
Anfield
EPL
Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Mar 2017
Etihad
EPL
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
Sep 2017
Etihad
EPL
Man City 5-0 Liverpool
Jan 2018
Anfield
EPL
Liverpool 4-3 Man City
Apr 2018
Anfield
UCL
Liverpool 3-0 Man City
Apr 2018
Etihad
UCL
Man City 1-2 Liverpool
Oct 2018
Anfield
EPL
Liverpool 0-0 Man City
Jan 2019
Etihad
EPL
Man City 2-1 Liverpool
Aug 2019
Wembley
CS
Liverpool 1-1 Man City*
Nov 2019
Anfield
EPL
Liverpool 3-1 Man City
Jul 2020
Etihad
EPL
Man City 4-0 Liverpool
Nov 2020
Etihad
EPL
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
Feb 2021
Anfield
EPL
Liverpool 1-4 Man City
Oct 2021
Anfield
EPL
Liverpool 2-2 Man City
*City won 5-4 in a penalty shootout.
