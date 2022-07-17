Watch Mason Mount Score Wonder Goal To Win Chelsea's Las Vegas Friendly With Club America

Mason Mount scored a brilliant winner as Chelsea beat Club America 2-1 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The England international's long-range strike came in the 83rd minute after a bizarre Reece James own goal had canceled out Timo Werner's opener.

Mount collected the ball from Marcos Alonso 25 yards out before dancing around an attempted slide tackle and curling home.

Mason Mount pictured moments after scoring for Chelsea against Club America in Las Vegas TUDN

The game had been 0-0 at half time but Chelsea improved after the interval and went ahead within 10 minutes of the restart.

Good work down the right from USMNT star Christian Pulisic set up Werner, whose initial goal-bound effort was kept out by teammate Michy Batshuayi.

Luckily for Batshuayi, his unintentional block rebounded straight back to Werner who tidied up at the second time of asking.

Club America were gifted an equalizer when James played a blind pass back to goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli who reacted too slowly.

Fortunately for Chelsea, the own goal did not cost them the win.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side is a trip to Charlotte FC on Wednesday.