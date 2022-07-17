Skip to main content

Watch Chelsea Defender Reece James Score Bizarre Own Goal Against Club America

Reece James would like what happened in Vegas to stay in Vegas but his own goal scored at Allegiant Stadium is a dead cert to go viral.

The Blues right-back played a blind pass back to goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli during Saturday's friendly against Club America and it did not end well.

Bettinelli was also at fault as he reacted slowly.

Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli pictured stretching in vain as he is beaten by a back-pass from Reece James for an own goal in Chelsea's friendly against Club America in Las Vegas

Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli pictured stretching in vain as he is beaten by a back-pass from Reece James for an own goal in Chelsea's friendly against Club America in Las Vegas

The own goal came shortly after Chelsea had taken the lead though another rather bizarre strike.

Good work down the right from USMNT star Christian Pulisic set up Timo Werner, whose initial goal-bound effort was kept out by teammate Michy Batshuayi.

Luckily for Batshuayi, his unintentional block rebounded straight back to Werner who gobbled up at the second time of asking.

Mason Mount restored Chelsea's lead late on with a fierce strike from long range.

Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli pictured stretching in vain as he is beaten by a back-pass from Reece James for an own goal in Chelsea's friendly against Club America in Las Vegas
