Watch Sam Kerr Win WSL Title For Chelsea With Two Amazing Volleys In Final Day Win Over Man United

Chelsea survived a final-day wobble to win their third consecutive FA Women's Super League title thanks to two moments of Sam Kerr magic.

FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year Kerr found the net with two stunning volleys - one with either foot - as Chelsea came from 1-0 and 2-1 down to beat Manchester United 4-2.

Chelsea went into Sunday's fixtures one point above Arsenal at the top of the table.

Kerr and Co needed to match or better the result achieved by Arsenal away at West Ham.

But United threw a spanner in the works as Martha Thomas and Ella Toone netted either side of an Erin Cuthbert equalizer to give United a 2-1 lead at half time.

Arsenal's game at West Ham was still goalless at the interval, meaning they led the live table with 45 minutes of the season remaining.

But Kerr got Chelsea level against United within 47 seconds of the restart courtesy of a fine left-footed strike into the top corner.

Chelsea were ahead less than five minutes later thanks to Guro Reiten.

Then came the goal which showed just why Kerr was recently named as the best player in England.

A clearance from United keeper Mary Earps was nodded forwards by Reiten to Kerr, who had her back to goal 25 yards out.

Kerr controlled the ball on her chest with her first touch, before spinning and aiming a sublime lobbed volley over Earps and into the net.

Chelsea's players mobbed Kerr - who had now scored 30 goals in all competitions this season - in celebration.

Almost simultaneously, Arsenal were taking the lead at West Ham, where they eventually won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Stina Blackstenius and Steph Catley.  

But that result was only enough to see the Gunners finish the season on 55 points, one behind champions Chelsea.

Manchester City finished third to claim a place in next season's Champions League.

City finished the season with a win at Reading.

Sam Kerr (left) pictured celebrating after scoring her second goal in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Manchester United, which saw her team claim a third consecutive WSL title

Watch Sam Kerr Win WSL Title For Chelsea With Two Amazing Volleys In Final Day Win Over Man United

