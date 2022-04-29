Skip to main content

Mo Salah Named Footballer Of The Year With 48% Of FWA Vote

Mo Salah has been voted by the Football Writers' Association as the Footballer of the Year for the second time in his Liverpool career.

Salah, who also won the prize in 2017/18, is only the ninth player to earn the award more than once.

Tim Finney, Danny Blanchflower, Stanley Matthews, Kenny Dalglish, John Barnes, Gary Lineker and Cristiano Ronaldo also won two FWA Footballer Of The Year awards.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is currently the only man who has won the prize on three occasions.

Salah won the latest award by a landslide, taking 48% of the vote. Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne came second, ahead of West Ham's Declan Rice in third.

News of Salah's victory comes as no surprise. 

He is currently the leading scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals this season. Salah has also provided more assists, 13, than any other player.

Mo Salah pictured in action for Liverpool against Villarreal in April 2022

Mo Salah has been named as the FWA Footballer Of The Year for 2021/22

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr was named as the FWA Women's Footballer of the Year on Friday.

Australia international Kerr received 40% of the vote to finish ahead of Arsenal star and previous winner Vivianne Miedema. Man City's Lauren Hemp came third.

FWA chair Carrie Brown said in a statement: "Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country.

"As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

"The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognized by our members."

Sam Kerr pictured in action for Chelsea against Arsenal in their FA Cup semi-final in April 2022

Sam Kerr has been named as the FWA Women's Footballer of the Year

Salah and Kerr will receive their trophies from the FWA on May 5.

Mo Salah pictured in action for Liverpool against Villarreal in April 2022
News

Mo Salah Named Footballer Of The Year With 48% Of FWA Vote

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
RB Leipzig's Angelino hits a left-footed volley to score a Europa League Goal of the Season contender against Rangers
Watch

Watch Stunning Angelino Volley Win UEL Semi-Final 1st Leg For Leipzig Against Rangers

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp and wife Ulla pictured kissing in 2012
Watch

Watch Jurgen Klopp Explain How Wife Ulla Convinced Him To Sign New Liverpool Contract

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick pictured in the Old Trafford dugout during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

Ralf Rangnick To Be Named New Austria Manager But Will Not Quit Man United

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp punches the air as he celebrates with Liverpool supporters after his side's 6-0 win over Leeds in February 2022
News

New Jurgen Klopp Contract Confirmed As Liverpool Manager Commits To "Healthy Relationship"

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Soccer agent Mino Raiola pictured at the FIFA World Cup in 2018
News

Mino Raiola Expresses Anger Over False Reports Of His Death

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Karna Solskjaer pictured on her first-team debut for Manchester United Women during their 2-0 win over Bridgwater in the FA Cup in January 2022
News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Daughter Karna Helps Man United Win Under 21 Double As Dad Watches On

By Robert SummerscalesApr 27, 2022
Jurgen Klopp hugs Sadio Mane after substituting him during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final
News

Sadio Mane Explains How Liverpool Have Helped Muslim Players During Ramadan

By Robert SummerscalesApr 27, 2022
Inter Milan keeper Andrei Radu produces an error before Nicola Sansone (right) scores for Bologna
Watch

Watch Horror Error By Goalkeeper Ionut Radu Damage Inter Milan's Serie A Title Bid

By Robert SummerscalesApr 27, 2022