Watch Wout Faes Score TWO Own Goals For Liverpool In Seven Minutes

Wout Faes scored two own goals during the first half of Friday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.

Leicester had taken a shock early lead courtesy of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before Faes unintentionally leveled for Liverpool in the 38th minute.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold swung in a cross from the right and Faes stretched to intercept it.

Faes did intercept the cross but he sliced his attempted clearance and then watched on in horror as the ball spun high into the air before landing inside the Leicester goal via the post.

Leicester City defender Wout Faes pictured (right) being consoled by Danny Ward after scoring an own goal against Liverpool IMAGO/Propaganda Photo/David Rawcliffe

His second goal arrived in the 45th minute after Darwin Nunez had hit the post.

Faes was sprinting back towards the goal and, with Mo Salah breathing down his neck, he attempted to clear the ball but ended up kicking it into the roof of the net.

Nunez sprinted towards the fans to celebrate, while Salah's initial reaction was to put his hands to his head in shock.