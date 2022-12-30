Skip to main content

Watch Wout Faes Score TWO Own Goals For Liverpool In Seven Minutes

Wout Faes scored two own goals during the first half of Friday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.

Leicester had taken a shock early lead courtesy of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before Faes unintentionally leveled for Liverpool in the 38th minute.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold swung in a cross from the right and Faes stretched to intercept it.

Faes did intercept the cross but he sliced his attempted clearance and then watched on in horror as the ball spun high into the air before landing inside the Leicester goal via the post.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leicester City defender Wout Faes pictured (right) being consoled by Danny Ward after scoring an own goal against Liverpool

Leicester City defender Wout Faes pictured (right) being consoled by Danny Ward after scoring an own goal against Liverpool

His second goal arrived in the 45th minute after Darwin Nunez had hit the post.

Faes was sprinting back towards the goal and, with Mo Salah breathing down his neck, he attempted to clear the ball but ended up kicking it into the roof of the net.

Nunez sprinted towards the fans to celebrate, while Salah's initial reaction was to put his hands to his head in shock.

In This Article (2)

Liverpool
Liverpool
Leicester City
Leicester City

Leicester City defender Wout Faes pictured (right) being consoled by Danny Ward after scoring an own goal against Liverpool
Watch

Watch Wout Faes Score TWO Own Goals For Liverpool In Seven Minutes

By Robert Summerscales
Roberto De Zerbi (left) and Mykhailo Mudryk pictured together during a Shakhtar Donetsk game in April 2022
News

ArseArsenal Transfer Target Mykhailo Mudryk "Has The Potential To Win The Ballon d'Or"

By Robert Summerscales
Robert Lewandowski (left) and Jurgen Klopp pictured together in 2014
News

Jurgen Klopp Likens Darwin Nunez To Young Robert Lewandowski

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured (second from right) with wife Antonela Roccuzzo (left), mum Celia (second from left) and dad Jorge (right) at a party in Rosario to celebrate Argentina winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017

By Robert Summerscales
Brazil legend Pele pictured (left) with Neymar in 2011
News

Neymar Says Pele Changed Football: "He's Gone But His Magic Remains"

By Robert Summerscales
Pele (left) pictured shaking hands with Cristiano Ronaldo at an awards ceremony in 2009
News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Goodbye To "Eternal King" Pele

By Robert Summerscales
Pele pictured being carried by his Brazil teammates after helping them beat Italy 4-1 in the 1970 World Cup final
News

Pele Hailed As "The Greatest Of All Time" As Tributes Pour In Following Brazil Legend's Death

By Robert Summerscales
A portrait of Pele, dated December 2013
News

Brazil Soccer Legend Pele Dies Aged 82

By Robert Summerscales
Images of a bloodied Manchester City scarf and a cracked plastic pint cup, as shared by the father of a 15-year-old girl who was injured in the crowd during City's EFL Cup game against Liverpool in December 2022
News

Man City Fan "Seeking Justice" After 15-Year-Old Daughter "Scarred For Life" During Liverpool Game

By Robert Summerscales