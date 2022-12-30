Skip to main content

Wout Faes Is Not The First Premier League Player To Score Two Own Goals In One Game

Leicester City center-back Wout Faes scored two own goals within the space of seven minutes during the first half of his team's Premier League game at Liverpool on Friday.

The 24-year-old looked like he wanted the ground to swallow him up after firing past his own keeper for the second time.

But while his calamitous brace was spectacularly bad, it was not unprecedented.

VIDEO: Watch Wout Faes Score TWO Own Goals For Liverpool In Seven Minutes

Three players before Faes had scored two own goals in one Premier League game.

Faes is not even the first player to score two own goals in the first half of an EPL game at Anfield.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was the first when he put through his own net twice in a 3-2 loss to Manchester United in September 1999.

Sunderland's Michael Proctor then scored twice for Charlton in 2003.

Ten years later, Stoke City forward Jonathan Walters scored twice at the wrong end in a 4-0 loss to Chelsea. Walters also missed a penalty kick in that game.

Chin up, Wout!

An action shot from Chelsea's 4-0 win at Stoke City in January 2013

Jonathan Walters scored two own goals in Stoke City's 4-0 loss to Chelsea in 2013

News

By Robert Summerscales
Leicester City defender Wout Faes pictured (right) being consoled by Danny Ward after scoring an own goal against Liverpool
