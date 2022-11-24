Why Spain's 7-0 Win Made Gary Neville Look Silly

Gary Neville has been haunted by the number seven ever since his short managerial career was blighted by Valencia's 7-0 loss to Barcelona in 2016.

Neville was sacked by Valencia just less than two months later and the former Manchester United defender has since decided to stick to punditry.

But that did not prevent him from being embarrassed by another 7-0 result on Wednesday.

A clip of Neville giving his reaction to Spain's starting XI against Costa Rica has gone viral on social media.

After Spain's team news was published, ITV presenter Laura Woods asked Neville for his thoughts live on television.

He replied: "It's okay but there is no goals in it."

He was spectacularly wrong.

Spain's team, without goals, somehow hit Costa Rica for seven to record their biggest win in World Cup history.

But Neville doubled down on his statement after the game, suggesting that Spain might struggle to score later in the tournament when they face better teams.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague tweeted: "It's ok, @GNev2. I was thinking exactly the same before the game. What do we know!! Football, eh!!"

Neville replied with a laughing emoji but wrote: "I think we will be proved right!"