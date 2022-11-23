Skip to main content

Gavi Becomes Youngest World Cup Scorer Since Pele As Spain Crush Costa Rica

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

Barcelona wonderkid Gavi became the youngest player to score at a World Cup in 64 years as Spain thrashed Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Gavi's magic moment arrived in the 75th minute when he met an Alvaro Morata cross with a volley from 16 yards and watched his stylish shot find the net via the post.

Aged 18 years and 110, Gavi is now third on the list of the World Cup's all-time youngest scorers, after Brazil's Pele (17 years and 239 days) in 1958 and Mexican Manuel Rosas (18 years and 90 days) in 1930.

Gavi pictured after scoring for Spain on his World Cup debut aged just 18 years and 110 days

Gavi's goal was Spain's fifth of the day. He had played a key role in setting up Dani Olmo for the first - which was Spain's 100th goal in World Cup history.

Marco Asensio then added a second before two Ferran Torres strikes, including one from the penalty spot, made it 4-0.

Substitute Carlos Soler made it six in the final minute of the 90 before Morata got the seventh in added time.

Costa Rica did not register a single shot all game, becoming the first team since 1990 to go through an entire World Cup without registering a single attempt.

